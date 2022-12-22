SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lessened by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

