SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.