SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,836,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

