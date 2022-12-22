SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

