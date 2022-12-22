SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

