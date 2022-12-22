SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

