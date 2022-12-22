SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $438.20. 36,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,987. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

