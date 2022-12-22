Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 1.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $603,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,384,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,703,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 6,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,506. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.