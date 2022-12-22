Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.29. 65,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,143. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

