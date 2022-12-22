Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,613,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.47. 17,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

