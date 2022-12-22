Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Steem has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $65.81 million and $1.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,621.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00388804 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022422 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00868383 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095921 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00599549 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00267177 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,643,504 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
