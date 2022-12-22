Steem Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.58 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,817.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000456 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00394063 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022229 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00872025 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00097290 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00600825 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265756 BTC.
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,623,697 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
