STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of STERIS worth $57,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $179.53. 6,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

