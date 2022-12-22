Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.58). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.58), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.
Stock Spirits Group Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 377.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.