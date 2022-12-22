StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.61 on Monday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
