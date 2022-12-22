StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.61 on Monday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

