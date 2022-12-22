StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $3.96 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

