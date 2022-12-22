StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
RVP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
