StockNews.com Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to “Buy”

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

