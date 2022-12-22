StockNews.com Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to “Buy”

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Archrock Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
