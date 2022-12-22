Strategic Equity Management Buys 599 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $97.38. 33,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,773. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $115.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

