Strategic Equity Management Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Equity Management increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 21,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

