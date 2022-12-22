Strategic Equity Management Makes New $18.35 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 190,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,352,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,694,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,008,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $98.38. 60,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.