Strategic Equity Management Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.31. The stock had a trading volume of 93,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

