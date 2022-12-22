Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 65446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.