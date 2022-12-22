Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

