Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.16.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
