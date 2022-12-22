Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $27.20

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $26.39. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after buying an additional 259,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.