SushiSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $208.82 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005592 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $208.82 million and approximately $33.62 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

