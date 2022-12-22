Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.99. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.