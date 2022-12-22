SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 216,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6,147.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.93. 2,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.51. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

