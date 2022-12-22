Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Stock Price Up 31.4%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 31.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Sydbank A/S Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

