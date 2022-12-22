Symbol Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.62 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $175.62 million and $828,942.15 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

