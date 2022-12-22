Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 10,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,065,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,557 shares of company stock worth $2,246,486 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 612,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 248,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

