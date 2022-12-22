Synthetix Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.37 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $388.35 million and $17.37 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00009291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 249,091,672 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
