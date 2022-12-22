Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $82.00 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00601867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,427,530 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

