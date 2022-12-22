TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 7.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 3,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
TaskUs Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.