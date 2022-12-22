TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 7.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 3,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in TaskUs by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TaskUs by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in TaskUs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

