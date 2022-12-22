TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$58.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLJF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of STLJF opened at $35.11 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.