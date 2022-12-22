Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.34). Approximately 28,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 579,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Team17 Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.26. The stock has a market cap of £640.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,750.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Team17 Group

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.