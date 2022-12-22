Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Up 0.9%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.34). Approximately 28,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 579,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Team17 Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.26. The stock has a market cap of £640.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,750.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

