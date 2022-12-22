Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $18,880,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

