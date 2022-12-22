Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.52.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.98. 879,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,094. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

