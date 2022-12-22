TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $198.67 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00069050 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052518 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007712 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021815 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000214 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,932,235 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,135,004 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
