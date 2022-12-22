Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.73 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

