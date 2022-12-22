Tezos Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Tezos has a total market cap of $747.65 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00026205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,176,404 coins and its circulating supply is 920,743,948 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

