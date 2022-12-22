The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

