The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,621. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.