The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

