The Graph Price Tops $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 12% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $496.33 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,543,102,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,713,210,020 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

