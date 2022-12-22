The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 2.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.0 %

HSY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,958. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

