The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.96

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.96 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 55.20 ($0.67). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 86,079 shares changing hands.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £64.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

