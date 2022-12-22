The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lowered by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,365 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

PGR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.77. 29,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

