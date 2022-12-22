The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.