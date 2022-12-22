The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.45

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $7.59. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 27,850 shares trading hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

