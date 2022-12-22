The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.45

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $7.59. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 27,850 shares trading hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.
Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.